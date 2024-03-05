Junior Welterweight Delgado to Fight on ESPN card in Arizona

Former Olympian Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado will be featured on the March 29 ESPN televised fight card live from Glendale, Arizona.

Delgado, (19-0, 14 KOs) had a productive year last year, going undefeated in three fights and upsetting previously unbeaten Omar Aguilar.

“With every fight, we continue to get better. We train thoroughly in each camp so that I can give the very best of myself in the ring and move closer to a world title. 2024 is going to be a big year, and I can’t wait to perform in front of the great Arizona fans.”

Delgado-Sanchez is added to the event headlined by Oscar Valdez against Liam Wilson in the 10-round main event and the undisputed, which will be preceded with a 12-round minimumweight world title showdown between WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF queen Yokasta Valle.