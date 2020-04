Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defense against Kubrat Pulev has been postponed, according to Matchroom Boxing.

The fight was to have taken place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 but with the current situation related to Covid-19/Coronavirus, the event needed to be pushed out.

Matchroom Boxing says they are working on a new date and will still explore the possibility of keeping the card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.