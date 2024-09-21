Joshua-Dubois Final Presser

Photo: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom

The final press conference for the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) and Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) took place on Friday with both men on hand in London. The two will meet on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, live on DAZN.

“It’s good to be back. I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of,” said Joshua. “I could win in a variety of ways. I’m not depending on punch power. It takes a lot more than that to be a great fighter. I’ve got the fighting spirit and that’s how I’ll break him down, with my spirit.”

Asked about Joshua’s sparring session with Dubois years ago, Joshua said, “He cracked me with a great shot and it’s my chance to get him back on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it. We’ve sparred hundreds of rounds.”

Dubois was equally excited about Saturday’s fight, stating, “Everything’s gone well, training camp’s gone brilliant. Let’s go! It’s a resurrection story of my career. I want the big challenges, to make a name for myself and to make history.”

Saturday’s card will also include the IBF super featherweight title clash between champion Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) and former two-time featherweight champ Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs).