Josh Taylor defending 140-pound title against Teofimo Lopez

Junior welterweight titlist Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) is putting his WBO title and undefeated record on the line against former lightweight champ Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) on June 10 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.



The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Taylor previously held the undisputed championship at 140 pounds, before relinquishing most of his titles and is ending a 16-month layoff, having previously earned a split decision win over Jack Catteral in Glasgow, Scottland in February of last year.

Lopez is on a two-fight win streak since his lone defeat to George Kambosos Jr. in Nov 2021. Since then, Lopez made his debut at 140 pounds in August 2022 by stopping Pedro Campa and then edged out Sandor Martin in his last fight.

Tickets for the card will go on sale April 12 at 9 am. PT / noon ET via Ticketmaster.

