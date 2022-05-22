Janibek ices Dignum in the 2nd round

(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Unbeaten middleweight power-puncher Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) made quick work of Danny Dignum (14-1-1, 8 KOs) in the main event of the Top Rank card on ESPN Saturday night.

Alimkhanuly’s feints and one-twos were keeping Dignum off-balance in the first round, eventually sending him to the canvas.

In the second, Alimkhanuly unloaded with a crushing uppercut that knocked out Dignum, prompting the referee to wave it off at 2:11.

With the win, Alimkhanuly earned the interim WBO middleweight title.