“I made all the sacrifices needed coming into this fight and I knew I was going to come out on top,” said Joeshon James (7-0, 4KO). “I didn’t want to leave any doubt with the judges fighting in his hometown, so I was determined to get the knockout. Once I hurt him early in the right, I knew it was just a matter of time before I stopped him. I want to thank my family, my coaches, for always being there for me, and Thompson Boxing for the opportunity.”
James Defeats Brewart Via TKO at “Locked and Loaded” TBP Event
