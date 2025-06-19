Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Announced for Honda Center PPV Event

Jake “El Gallo” Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) faces former world titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs)

on Saturday, June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California in a PPV event with Golden Boy Promotions hosting the festivities on an action packed night in Southern California.

Golden Boy Promotions will feature their title holder, WBO cruiserweight world champion and WBA

cruiserweight super champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) in the nights co-main event defending against current WBA mandatory challenger Yuniel

Dorticós (27-2, 25 KOs) in a twelve round title fight.

“Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming a world champion. I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I’m going against a former champion conman Canelo couldn’t finish,” said Paul of his opponent JCCR.

“First of all, I will show what I can do now that everything is in the right place in my life, mentally and physically. I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger. Second, I want to thank MVP for taking the risk of fighting me. Unfortunately, for their Problem Child, they are going to have a big problem this June, one they won’t know how to resolve. Hopefully when I beat him, people won’t underestimate this win,” said Chavez Jr.