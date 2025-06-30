Jake Paul Defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. With Title Shot Against Ramirez Looming

Jake Paul took another step towards title contention with a solid 10 round unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Junior Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

In the main event of a pay-per-view DAZN produced fight card, Paul profited from a slow start by former world title holder Chavez and earned his best victory to date with a unanimous decision victory after 10 rounds at the scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

“He’s a tough guy,” Paul said. “He’s never been stopped, and he’s a Mexican warrior. I respect Mexican warriors. I respect Mexico, but I’m also a warrior and I came out on top tonight,” said Paul of his performance from the Honda Center in Anaheim, with the fight card reportedly breaking the attendance record for a boxing match at the venue.

“It was flawless,” said Paul, who boxed effectively throughout and survived a late rally by Chavez. “I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived and thought I did great. Going 10 rounds against a former world champion who’s never been stopped. He’s in there with Canelo, all of these guys, and I embarrassed him like that.”

Chavez, a former WBC middleweight titleholder and son of all time great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., made a late run with solid shots to Paul’s head to the delight of the capacity crowd, yet ultimately falls to 6-5 in his last 11 fights with a career record of 54-7-1, 34 KOs.

“I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds,” said Chávez, who had fought just once since 2021. “He’s strong, a good boxer [for] the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

Although Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is only thirteen fights into his career as a professional boxer, his popularity as a social media star and selection of weight class could propel him to a title shot, notably against another fighter on the card in WBA and WBO cruiserweight titleholder Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The two fighters squared up against each other at the post fight press conference.

Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) successfully defended his titles against Yuniel Dorticos via unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 117-110) in the nights co-main event and would represent Paul’s first title shot if the event were to occur.

