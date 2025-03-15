Inoue to face Cardenas in Las Vegas on May 4

Undefeated, undisputed junior featherweight champ Naoya Inoue is set to return to the US on May 4, where he’ll defend his crown against San Antonio native Ramon Cardenas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) said, “I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career. Fighting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is another career highlight, and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone in attendance. Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation.”

This will mark Inoue’s first fight in the US since 2021.

“Naoya Inoue is among the most powerful and well-rounded fighters I’ve had the privilege of promoting, a singular boxing talent,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “After many years selling out arenas and stadiums in his native Japan, ‘The Monster’ is ready to take over Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Ramon Cardenas is a worthy challenger who has earned this opportunity with several impressive victories.”

Top Rank has not yet announced an undercard or broadcast details but tickets will go on sale on March 14 via AXS.com and pre-sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. PT HERE.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) is on a 14-fight winning streak including his most recent decision win over Bryan Acosta, earning himself his first title shot.

“This means the world to me. I’ve always aspired to fight for a world title, but to get a chance to fight for all the belts is a dream come true,” Cardenas said. “I always knew our paths would cross. I never had any doubts. When the fight was offered, I instantly accepted. I wouldn’t say it’s a lottery ticket, but you can’t turn it down if you get a chance at the undisputed title. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”