Inoue-Donaire unification fight set for June 7

WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) will take on WBC bantamweight titlist Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) in a unification fight on June 7 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama Japan.

The two previously met in November 2019, with Inoue winning a unanimous decision in a competitive clash.

“Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire’s first fight is among the greatest championship battles I’ve ever seen, and I am thrilled that American fight fans can watch the rematch on ESPN+,” said Top Rank’s Bob Arum.

The card, which also features Takuma Inoue (15-1, 3 KOs) taking on Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-2, 16 KOs) and Andy Hiraoka (19-0, 14 KOs) vs. Shun Akaiwa (7-3-1, 5 KOs) will stream on ESPN+ beginning at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.