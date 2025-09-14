Inoue dominates Akhmadaliev to retain undisputed crown

Photo: Naoki Fukuda

Naoya Inoue continued his dominant title reign with a lopsided decision win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday at IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan.

The undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) put on a boxing clinic, easily outboxing and punishing Akhmadaliev (14-2, 11 KOs) with jabs and counter punches.

Final scores were 118-110, 118-110, and 117-111.

“I wanted to finish him in the middle rounds, but I didn’t and stuck to my game plan,” Inoue said.

Top Rank streamed the fight live via their Facebook page.