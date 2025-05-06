Inoue Delivers on Cinco De Mayo Weekend in Las Vegas 

Naoya “The Monster” Inoue weathered an early knockdown and turned up the heat with an eighth round knockout over opponent Ramon Cardenas in front of 8,474 fans on Cinco De Mayo Weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fighting for only the third time in the United States, Top Rank Promotions selected a perfect Mexican opponent for the traditional May weekend in Sin City as Cardenas landed a left hook in round two that Inoue didn’t see coming.

Inoue, (30-0, 27 KO) saw the canvas for only the second time in his decorated career which sent the crowd went into a frenzy. Inoue regained his senses yet as the fight wore on, the title fight for the undisputed junior featherweight world championship continued to heat up.



“I was very surprised [at the knockdown],” said Inoue of the left hook from Cardenas. “From then on, I made sure to not take that punch again.”

Cardenas, (26-2 14KO) came to compete. Compete he did as Cardenas showed a willingness to stand toe to toe with one of the best fighters in the sport. It was a valiant and courageous effort that brought an injection of excitement into the sport on Cinco De Mayo weekend after lackluster bouts in New York and Saudi Arabia.

The fight was a tough fight,” he said. “I said it all camp, I said it all. Every interview. He’s pound for pound, one of the greatest fighters on the planet and I just wanted to give the fans a fan fight,” said Cardenas.

The shots from the defending champion from Japan began to accumulate midway through the contest. Inoue threw a trio of left hands that dropped Cardenas in round seven which evened up the knockdown count.

After a barrage of punches that sent Cardenas to a corner in the following round, referee Thomas Taylor waived off the Fight of the Year contender at :45 of round eight.



Inoue moves on to a scheduled title defense in September against Murodjon “M.J.” Akhmadaliev at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

ESPN’s No. 2 ranked fighter has discussed elevating to the featherweight division in attempts to become the sports first ever three division undisputed champion.



Photos: Chris Suchánek / 3MoreRounds