Haney-Prograis set for 12/9 in San Francisco

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is set to challenge WBC junior welterweight titlist Regis Prograis at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 9.

This marks Haney’s first pro fight in his native SF Bay Area as he’ll attempt to win a world title in a second weight class live on DAZN PPV.

Matchroom Boxing is set to host a press conference on October 17 at 11 a.m. which will also stream live on the promotion’s YouTube page.

Prograis is making the second defense of his title, having retained it in June with a split-decision win over Danielito Zorilla.