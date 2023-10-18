Haney-Prograis Presser Recap

Photos: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing

On Tuesday afternoon, Matchroom Boxing held a press conference in San Francisco to formally announce the December 9 clash between WBC super lightweight titlist Regis Prograis and unified lightweight champ Devin Haney.

The two will meet at the Chase Center in SF live on DAZN PPV.

“I’m going to beat the s*** out of him. I’m thankful to be in this position and it’s a dream come true. This is a huge fight for boxing and it’s a big opportunity for me because I have always dreamed of becoming a two-weight division world champion,” said Haney. who is fighting for the first time as a pro in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I’m happy that I can hold on to my titles but also happy that I can challenge Regis, who is the best at 140. But I will show that I’m on a different level and that I am the best.”

Haney is looking for a world title in a second weight class, moving up to 140 to challenge Prograis.

“If you look at the receipts, I called you [Regis Prograis] out before the [Danielito Zorilla] fight. This was the fight I always wanted at 140 if I couldn’t get one of the massive fights at 135 and so Regis Prograis was the guy who was next in line. Whether he was to look good or not, it didn’t matter to me. It’s the first fight at Chase Center and the fight big fight here in the Bay Area for some time. I’m just happy to be that guy because I always said I was going to come back here and bring big-time boxing back here.”

Prograis is defending his title for the second time and confident he can retain.

“We can go back-and-forth but I don’t try to get underneath anyone’s skin. That’s not what I do. Maybe he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He could have had it the easy way and I heard that they bought their losses away. I heard that from a bunch of people,” said Prograis.

“But that s*** don’t matter for me. For me, I’m going to fight him, and I don’t care what you got. I care about fighting him now and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I believe I have the power to take anyone out.”

“I don’t want to say too much but I think he’s going to be surprised at my skill. I’ve been working my ass off. I’ve been in LA training and sparring and in Texas doing the same s*** for a long time. It’s not going to be no ’skill versus power’ it’s going to be ’skill versus skill and then I still have power too. I want to show people in this fight my skill. Thank you Zorilla if he’s watching this. If I would have blasted Zorilla out in two rounds, then I don’t think he [Haney] would have fought me. I really don’t. I had an off night. But it happened and we’re here now, so let’s go on December 9. I’m going to keep my belt. I’m not giving it up and I’m going to keep it, for sure. I feel like I’m going to stop him.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn noted that nearly 9,000 tickets have already been sold through the first week since they went on sale but are still available via Ticketmaster.