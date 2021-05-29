Haney-Linares Prizefight Preview

The scales have been stepped on, the rehydration has started, 3MR readers, on Saturday night Devin Haney and Jorge Linares are Readyyyyy to Rummmmmbleee!!!

The WBC lightweight contest is Haney’s biggest challenge to date, as multi-division titlist Linares looks to press the champion in the first fight at the Mandalay Bay in quite sometime.

LINARES:

The veteran packs the experience that is only gained with decades spent inside the ropes, which will serve as the former champions greatest asset. Look for Linares to utilize his greatest weapon on Saturday night.



HANEY:

The young upstart has risen quickly in the fight game, and despite his young age, has shown great quality and skill in his still young career. A win over Linares represents not only a defense of his WBC title, it also will represent his place as a top flight boxer in the sport. Look for Haney to not only punch his way to win; Haney is looking to make a statement on fight night.



So what say you, 3MR readers?

Linares v Haney takes place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29, 2021.