Haney edges out Lomachenko to retain undisputed lightweight crown

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Undisputed lightweight champ Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) had all he could handle with former three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, earning a very tight unanimous decision win to remain undefeated and the kingpin at 135 pounds.

It was a hotly-contested fight between the two, with Lomachenko coming out aggressively and using his speed and movement to give Haney some fits early on.

When Lomachenko was able to get close, he found openings for quick combinations, while Haney scored with body punches and a stiff jab from the outside.

While Haney seemingly got the better of Lomachenko during the middle rounds, the former champ came on strong over the last few rounds, even stunning Haney at one point by a combination.

Although Lomachenko finished the fight strong, it was not enough, with Haney taking the unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113. 3MoreRounds scored it 115-113 for Lomachenko.

Afterwards, Haney commented, “Lomachenko is a future Hall of Famer. It was a blessing. He was my toughest opponent by far. He is very crafty, and we put on a great fight for the fans.



Photos: Mikey Williams / Top Rank



“He’s a crafty fighter. He turns it up in the championship rounds. I just have to take my hat off to him. He’s a great fighter.



“This is all experience. Me and my team are going to go back to the house, watch the fight and reflect on it. I’ve been at 135 for a long, long time. This is my 30th fight. I’ve been here at 135 since I was 16 years old. We’re going to go back to the lab and figure out what’s next.”

Loma, who was visibly disappointed by the outcome said, “I don’t want to talk about [the decision]. All the people saw what happened today.

“Before, I thought he would be better. He’s a tough fighter. He’s a good fighter. But he’s not a pound-for-pound fighter.



“I think I showed that I can still be in boxing. I’m in good shape now. And see you next time.”