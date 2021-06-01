Haney Defends WBC Title With UD Over Linares

Devin Haney used a well rounded attack in successfully defending his WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 29, 2021.

Haney, (26-0, 15KO) started strong from the outset in utilizing a head-body game, right hooks and uppercuts that consistently found a home against the former multi-division champion Linares.

“I want to fight the best, I stayed focused on Jorge this week, I knew he was a tough competitor, and I got the job done with the game plan”, said Haney, a Las Vegas resident fighting in his hometown for only the third time and his first since mid 2016.

The fast start from Haney stifled Linares, a normally active combination puncher who found himself in with a fresh 22 year old who constantly battered the 35 year old Venezuelan. The bout served as Haney’s toughest opponent to date. No knockdowns were scored.

Linares, (47-6, 29KO) had success in the late rounds, stinging Haney at the end of round ten with a combination. Haney mostly played it safe from that point forward and ended up with a unanimous decision nod in his favor at 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113.

“It was a good shot, but I wasn’t hurt, sometimes when you get hit by a good shot, you have to be smart, continue the game plan, and I did that and got the win… The fans want to see that,” said Haney. “They want to see if I can go in there and walk my opponent down. Hit him with big shots. I showed I can do it all, I can box, I can bang, I can take a shot and face adversity and get the job done.