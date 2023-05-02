Haney and Loma Meet The Press in LA

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Devin Haney (L) and Vasiliy Lomachenko (R) face-off during the press conference prior to their May 20 undisputed lightweight championship fight at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on March 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Lewis/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney went nose to nose with challenger and former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in Los Angeles in promotion of their May 20, 2023 showdown set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m blessed to be here. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve been wanting this fight since 2019. I’ve been begging for it and calling for it. The time has finally come. The tables have turned this time around. When he had the belts, he didn’t want to fight me. But it’s a fight where I truly believe I am the better fighter. I’m the better competitor. I will be victorious. I’m happy that the time has finally come,” said Haney.

“I’m excited for May 20. This is my second chance, and I will try my best. Thank you to Team Haney for the opportunity. We are all prepared for this,” said Lomachenko.

The event is a Top Rank Promotions production via pay per view.