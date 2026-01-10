“Gucci Manny” Flores Highlights GBP Co-Main Event at Acrisure Arena

Coachella Valley contender Manny Flores is set to rematch Jorge Chavez in what produces rare main and co-main event rematches as Golden Boy Promotions produces their first fight card of 2026.

Prior to the Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel main event which serves as a rematch to their instant classic in December 2024, Flores, (20-1-1, 16 KOs) will again face off against Chavez , (14-0-1, 8 KOs) following their July 2025 showdown a few miles away at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California.

Their first bout was scored a majority draw as the encounter was close for both fighters. Redemption for one of these super bantamweights comes January 16 in the desert.

Welterweight prospect and Coachella Valley fighter Cayden Griffiths (6-0, 6 KOs) as well as Los Angeles’ Scrappy Ramirez (15-1, 9 KOs) will also fight in separate bouts of the inaugural fight card at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.