”Gucci” Flores Punches His Way Into 2025 With KO on DAZN

Manuel “Gucci” Flores notched a knockout in his first fight in 2025 with a multiple knockdown win over opponent Jorge Leyva in his hometown of Indio, California in the main event of a DAZN televised Golden Boy Promotions event.

“I feel good. I feel amazing. It’s just a blessing to showcase my skills in front of my hometown, it’s just a blessing,” said Flores. “What I believe is next for me is to face someone in the top ranks, maybe within the top 10. I want to get myself within the rankings and work our way to a belt. ”

Flores, (20-1, 16 KOs) landed with his lead left hand early and often, with Leyva attempting yet unable to provide much resistance to Flores’ attack.

The pride of Coachella boxed in and out and mixed his punches well. A body-head-body combination from Flores opened up Leyva for a straight left midway through the contest, with the desert rain coming down on the slowly fading and bloodied Leyva.

Flores felled Leyva at the end of frame three, with Leyva beating a standing eight count. In the next round, Leyva was again dropped and ultimately stopped as referee Ray Corona waived off the fight at :55 of round four.

Coachella super welterweight Grant Flores moved his ledger to 9-0 with 7KO with a win over LaQuan Evans in the nights co-main event.



After a tactical first round, Flores began to land at will with both hands, backing Evans into the corner posts and landing heavy blows that led to a referee stoppage at 1:18 of round two.



Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) scored in hi fistic debut with a second-round knockout over Jose Alvarado via body shot in what served as both his pro debut and first fight under three Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (7-0, 2 KOs) beat journeyman Jesus Perez in a six round lightweight fight.

The tall and rangy Casas started out fighting behind his jab and finding his rhythm early. Perez had his moments in frame two yet walked his way into a solid right hand from Casas. The success continued whenever Casas would throw in combination, and after weathering a rally in the third round from Perez, Casas again utilized his jab to open up spots for his right hand.

Scorecards had it 60-54 all for Casas.

In a heavyweight attraction, Federico Pacheco (8-0, 6 KOs) engaged in an entertaining six rounds against opponent Arnulfo Cazares. What Cazares lacked in height, weight and size he made up for with movement, making himself a hard target and landing a good amount of punches himself before the newly GBP singed Pacheco took over and ended matters in the final round, scoring a referee stoppage at 1:46.

Photos: Chris Suchánek