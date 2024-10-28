“Gucci” Flores Impresses with First Round Knockout on Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN

Photography: Chris Suchánek

Bantamweight Manny “Gucci” Flores brought the goods against opponent Victor Olivo with a dazzling one round knockout in front of a hometown crowd at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

In the ‘Golden Boy Fight Night’ main event, the southpaw Flores, (19-1, 9KO) went right to work with a stilifing body attack that felled his opponent with a power shot to the midsection which dropped Olivo who could not continue the fight. Official end was clocked at 1:50 of round one as referee Thomas Taylor waived off the bout.



“I’m feeling good,” said Flores, who is on a four fight knockout streak since a decision loss against Walter Santibanes in June 2023. The bout marked Flores’s third bout of 2024. “It was only one round, so I feel good, I can go again. I give myself a B today, I should have stopped him earlier.

The DAZN produced event also featured Tito Sanchez, a Cathedral City product who is cross promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions.



Sanchez, (14-0, 8KO) won a slugfest against Edwin Palomares in a featherweight barn brawl. There was action a plenty throughout the contest, which ended in round eight with a knockout via flurry and right hand closer from Sanchez. “I feel really great… My performance wasn’t great in the ealier rounds because I wasn’t letting go yet, but once I threw my right hand, it connected, and that’s what we were waiting for.”

Coachella Valley middleweight Grant Flores, (7-0, 5KO) outpointed Luis Ramos after six rounds, remaining undefeated at the scores of 60-53, 59-54 and 60-53.

A super lightweight fight between Jorge Villegas, (10-0, 8KO) and Daniel Garcia ended by second round knockout which served as Villegas’ third straight knockout.