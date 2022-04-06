Giyasov Faces Gomez for IBF North America Title on Canelo Undercard

Shakhram Giyasov will face Christian Gomez in a welterweight fight on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Dimitry Bivol mega fight on May 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs), a contender ranked in the top ten in the 140 pound division, steps up in weight against Gomez following a catchweight bout in his Uzbek homeland in December 2021.

Both fighters are 28 years of age and are looking to make an impact on the grand stage of Cinco De Mayo weekend at the Mecca of boxing, Las Vegas.

The International Boxing Federation’s North America Title is on the line.

“I am honored to be part of this event,” said Giyasov. “For me, both Canelo and Bivol are legendary champions, but I believe in Bivol’s victory, we are on the same team, and we train together.

Giyasov is training alongside Bivol, and Gomez is part of the Canelo camp.

“My fight this upcoming May 7 we have a tough opponent but we’re preparing and training very hard,” said Gomez. “We’re coming with everything. Thank you to those that always support me. We’re coming for the win, God willing.”

“This is an excellent addition to what promises to be a thrilling night of action in Las Vegas,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Shakhram is looking to make noise at Welterweight, but with the Mexican fans behind him, Christian is going to be a huge threat to ‘Wonder Boy’s’ plans – don’t blink watching this one, as both men carry big power and can end this one in an instant.”

The fight is live on DAZN, excluding Latin America and Mexico. In the U.S. & Canada, the event will be offered exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per View (PPV).