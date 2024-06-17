Gervonta Davis KOs Frank Martin to retain title

Photos: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis retained his WBA lightweight title on Saturday night with an eighth-round KO of the previously unbeaten Frank Davis (18-1, 12 KOs) in the Premier Boxing Champions PPV on Amazon Prime Video.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) had his work cut out for him early on as Martin boxed well, using the ring and countering well while Tank applied pressure.

While Martin created openings and found success, it became tougher as the fight progressed as his power was not enough to keep Davis at bay.

As Davis slowly began to break down Martin, a hard left uppercut rocked Martin in the eighth, followed up by a left cross that sent Martin down, unable to beat the count.

“I knew he wasn’t getting back up because of the way he fell, and I knew he was gonna tire himself out, that was the whole gameplan,” said Davis.

“I’m holding my head high,” said Martin. “At the end of the day, I came out to be great, but I came up short. I got caught with a shot that I didn’t see, one of those shots that comes from underneath and it went from there. I guess I didn’t make the count, but I appreciate everybody that came out, everybody that’s been a part of this event.

All three judges had Davis up 67-66 at the time of the knockout.