GBP/DAZN Touch Down at Fox Theatre in Pomona with Nery-Hovhannisyan

The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California will host Golden Boy Promotions on February 18 as the Southern California outfit will present Luis Nery and Art Hovhannisyan with the winner to be presented as the mandatory challenger for the WBC/WBO 122-pound title.

“You will see two hungry fighters who have been waiting for their chance at another opportunity to be at the top of their division,” Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. “You will see Hovhannisyan live up to his name as ‘Crazy A’ and pull out all the stops against Nery in this title eliminator to get a step closer to becoming a world champion.”

I am ready for the next challenge and prove yet again that I am the best (junior featherweight) in the world,” Nery said. “Azat Hovhannisyan is an experienced and high-quality opponent, but the reality is that I’m ranked No. 1 by the WBC and if I win this fight I will be ready to challenge Stephen Fulton or (IBF/WBA titlist) Murodjon Akhmadaliev so they can no longer avoid me.”

“I have a lot of respect for Luis,” Hovhannisyan said. “He’s a former world champion and a very talented fighter. I know I’m going to have to do everything I can to win.”

Nery vs Hovhannisyan is a DAZN produced production.