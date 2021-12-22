Gary Russell Jr defending WBC title on January 22

WBC featherweight titlist Gary Russell Jr. will be defending his title on January 22 against Mark Magsayo in the main event of the Premier Boxing Champions card from the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which airs live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Gary Russell Jr. has been out of action since a unanimous decision win in February 2020 against Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

“I’m ready and I’ve been waiting to display my talents and get back in the ring,” said Russell (31-1, 18 KOs). “My opponent is one of Manny Pacquiao’s fighters, who is a legend in the sport and I’m pretty sure has a good eye for talent. I’m sure he signed Magsayo for a reason. I know that I’m facing a guy who’s willing to put it all on the line, with everything to gain and nothing to lose.”

Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs), who is trained by Freddie Roach, earned his title shot after scoring a knockout of Julio Cera in August.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to fight on Showtime for the WBC world title,” said Magsayo. “This is the fight that I want and have been working hard to get for years. I am going to come to win and to make the most of this chance. There is a reason Gary is a champion, just like there is a reason I became the mandatory challenger. This is going to be a great fight for me to show the world what Filipinos are made of. I’ve had a long road to get to this position and I will be fighting in honor of everyone who helped me get here.”

The tripleheader telecast will also feature a junior welterweight clash between Subriel Matías and Petros Ananyan, along with a featherweight clash that sees Tugstsogt Nyambayar taking on Vic Pasillas Duel in the opener.