Fury-Wilder III Los Angeles Presser

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

The third chapter of the heavyweight rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place on July 24, 2021.

To promote the rubber match both Fury and Wilder were in the same room together at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles for the first time since part II of their novella, won by Fury in February 2020 via TKO. The first chapter was declared a draw, which took place across the street at the Staples Center in December 2018.

“I’m excited to once again be fighting in Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King,” Fury said. “For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent free in Wilder’s head. He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again. Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”

Wilder took the quiet route, not saying much to the media as he donned headphones throughout the press conference.

Wilder said, “Nothing has changed. It’s still one face, one name, one champion – Deontay Wilder. I’m in the best shape of my life. July 24, I’m going to show the people why I’m still the baddest man on the planet.”

Fury vs. Wilder III takes place July 24, 2021 live on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.