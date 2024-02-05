Fury-Usyk Fight Postponed

WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has postponed his showdown against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk after suffering deep cut during a sparring session in Riyadh.

The cut, which is over Fury’s right eye, required stitches and has put their February 17 fight on hold for the foreseeable future.

“I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed,” said Fury.

“I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”