Fury TKOs Wilder in dominant fashion

Photos: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

In one of the biggest nights for heavyweight boxing in years, Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) laid to rest any doubts about who the real champion is, with an emphatic stoppage win over Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) to capture the WBC heavyweight title and remain lineal champ in the process.

Similarly to the first fight, it was apparent that Fury had the boxing skills to give Wilder trouble from the start, but this time around, he added a layer of aggression by coming straight forward and forcing Wilder to fight on his heels.

After two feel-out rounds with both fighters trying to establish their jabs and right hands, Fury began landing hard combinations in the third round and a straight right to the left ear of Wilder sent him down to the canvas.

Wilder beat the count but appeared to have his eardrum busted, as blood flowed steadily from his year. From that moment on, Wilder’s equilibrium seemed to be out of whack, as he never regained his composure, nor his legs.

Fury took full control of the fight moving forward, though he was cautious about running in and leaving himself open for one of Fury’s devastating right hands.

In the fifth round, Fury continued applying the pressure to a visibly worn-out Wilder and a right hand to the body sent him down for the second time in the fight. Wilder made it to his feet but it was already clear by this point that he had nothing left.

Later in the round, referee Kenny Bayless deducted a point from Fury for hitting behind the head but ultimately didn’t affect the outcome of the fight.

Fury dominated the sixth round, and in the seventh, battered Wilder against the ropes, prompting his corner to throw in the towel at 1:39 of the round.

At the time of the stoppage, Fury lead on all three scorecards with scores of 59-52, 59-52, and 58-53.