Fundora scores TKO over Tszyu in their rematch

In the co-featured bout of the Premier Boxing Champions PPV headlined by Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios, WBC super welterweight titlist Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) retained his title by scoring a TKO win over former champ Tim Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) in their rematch.

From the outset, Fundora looked much more confident with his jab and power punches, while Tszyu appeared slow and unsteady. This was punctuated by a knockdown in the opening round from Fundora that made it seem like it would be an early night for both men.

“I dropped him in round one, and I remembered that my dad said all week that he thinks we could get him out of the,e and that’s what we did,” said Fundora afterward.

Tszyu was coming off a rough 1-2 stretch before the rematch, including a one-sided TKO loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev following his first defeat to Fundora.

“I was not surprised I dropped him,” said Fundora. “I was coming off a loss last time, so my mentality wasn’t there. Coming into this fight, I was the champion, and mentally I was better.”

Fundora kept the pressure on Tszyu, though the former champion’s confidence seemingly grew over the next few rounds, while landing a fe big shots.

The seventh round was the most competitive of the lot, with both men going toe to toe, but after the round, the fight was called off in Tszyu’s corner.

“He was just the better man,” said Tszyu. “It’s very hard to land. He’s so tall. I feel like I was shadowboxing with myself sometimes. It is what it is. Congratulations to Fundora.”