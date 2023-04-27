Floyd Mayweather to face John Gotti III in a June 11 exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather is once again stepping into the ring for an exhibition bout when he faces John Gotti III at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on June 11.

If you’re wondering, yes Gotti III is related to THE John Gotti, who is his grandfather.

In addition to the exhibition bout, the event, which will be streamed live on PPV through the Zeus Network, will also feature performances from recording artist Ozuna.

Tickets for the live event will go on sale Friday, May 5.

“I’m all about bringing the biggest and best events to the people, and Sunday, June 11 is going to be like nothing else you’ve seen in the sports and entertainment world,” said Mayweather. “This is all about combining the entertainment of top-flight musical performances with top-flight skills in the ring. I love the fans in South Florida and I know they’re going to appreciate this premier event we’re going to bring to them.”

Gotti III had a short MMA career, going 5-1 before transitioning to boxing in October 2022 and winning his first two fights.

“I grew up idolizing Floyd and I’m honored to have this chance to step into the ring against him,” said Gotti. “He’s one of the greatest boxers of all time and he’s the reason I got into the fight game. But on June 11, I’m gonna punish him.”