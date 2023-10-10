Fan Event For Rocha Mural in Santa Ana

Alexis Rocha is set to be honored by the city of Santa Ana in commemoration of a mural created in honor of the NABO Welterweight Titleholder in advance of his fight against Giovani Santillan.

Santa Ana city representatives and Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya will be on hand at the event set for October 13, 2023 with a 2 pm start time at the Next Round Bar and Grill.

The Rocha mural will be unveiled at 3 pm.

Rocha vs Santillan takes place October 21, 2023 at The Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. The 12 round welterweight bout will be televised by DAZN.