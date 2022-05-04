Evan Holyfield Higlights Triller Undercard

Evan Holyfield, son of the great heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, will throw gloves in Inglewood, California as part of a Triller fight card at The Forum on May 14, 2022.

Holyfield, (9-0, 6 KOs)is training six days a week with trainers Mike Stafford and Bert Wells and fighters Adrian Broner and Rau’shee Warren in Colorado Springs.

“The biggest challenge at training camp has been the thin air. I could run and everything else fine, but I was having trouble with the boxing workouts, particularly sparring. I was having trouble catching my breath. I talked to my dad after the first week about the challenges. He said the same thing happened to him the first time he trained in high altitude, and I’ll get acclimated after a week or two and he was 100% right. After a week I felt better and had all of my energy.”

Tickets, starting at $37.00, are on sale and may be purchased through TrillerFightClub.com, TheLAForum.com, and Ticketmaster.com at http://www.ticketmaster.com/trillerverz5