Ennis remains unbeaten with TKO of Villa

Unbeaten welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis looked impressive on Saturday night with a 10th-round TKO of a very game Roiman Villa at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ presented by Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) used a consistent jab while ripping combinations throughout the fight and bloodying up his opponent’s nose but the tough Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) kept coming forward while managing to absorb the punishment.

“I was breaking him down and I came out victorious,” said Ennis. “I knew he was a tough kid. I just had to be smart and take my time and keep touching and touching and eventually I was going to get him. I was setting him up.”

In the sixth round, Ennis finally stunned Villa with a right hand but Villa would stay on his feet and get through the round.

“My performance was good, [but] I could have listened to my corner a little more,” said Ennis after the fight. “My dad wanted me to throw more body shots and give him more angles and not stand in front of him. I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.”

The rounds that followed would not be any easier for Villa as Ennis continued pounding away, seemingly wearing him down little by little.

Finally in the 10th, Ennis landed a one-two that sent Villa down to the canvas, prompting referee David Fields to call it off.

“I hit him with a big left hand and I knew he was going down,” said Ennis. “So I was waiting for the left shot and I threw a hook and I knew he was going so I just threw one more and that was it. I knew they were going to stop it.”

“I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford,” said Ennis. “Let’s make it happen. I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights. Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there. Let’s make these fights happen.”