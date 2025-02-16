Duarte Dominates Mandueno on DAZN for WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title

All Photos: Chris Suchánek

Oscar Duarte was dominant in his fight against late replacement opponent Miguel Madueno en route to a seventh round referee stoppage in a DAZN produced Valentines Day Weekend event love from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Duarte, (29-2-1, 23 KOs) faced a tough opponent in Madueno, who had his movements as he served as a late replacement opponent after former champion Regis Prograis fell off the Golden Boy Promotions card.

“First of all, I want to thank the crowd and all the amazing fans who came out to support,” Duarte said. “Madueño is a great fighter and a gentleman. I was ready for anyone, no matter who stepped in the ring with me. Barboza Jr. just won his title, and I congratulate him on that victory. When he’s ready to return, I hope he gives me the chance to fight for the belt.”

In the nights co-main event, Darius “DFG” Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) rocked Winfred “Hotboy” Harris in a super middleweight bout in defense of his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title which featured multiple knockdowns scored by the Houston, Texas native.

Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval(26-2, 18 KOs) of Rialto scored a points victory over Saleto Henderson in his quest to world championship status in the flyweight division.

Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) engaged in an entertaining bout against Kendo Castañeda scored 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91 in favor of Sims Jr.