De La Hoya Returns! Silva-Ortiz Co-Headline Sept 11 at Staples Center

Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring on September 11, 2021 for the first time since 2008, coming out of retirement to headline in the main event of a Triller fight card at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

De La Hoya, (39-6, 30 KO) will engage against mixed martial arts veteran Vitor Belfort for eight rounds for what is officially a sanctioned bout by the California State Athletic Commission.

“These exhibitions that we’re seeing are becoming a circus, I want no part of that. And that’s why this fight is a real, sanctioned fight and not an exhibition. Everybody who knows me, I’ve never been in a boring fight. I go out there and fight. An exhibition isn’t us, Vitor and I have too much at stake. When I see Belfort I can see in his eyes how proud he is of his legacy and I feel the same way too and I respect that,” said De La Hoya.

Belfort is a decorated champion from the UFC who has registered one official boxing match prior to the De La Hoya showdown.

“There’s a lot of mutual respect between the both of us but once the bell rings it’s war. My heart, not my size, will make the difference in this fight. In my mind I can beat any man and that’s how I feel about Oscar. I know he’s left-handed and has a great jab and I have to prepare for that. This is really the Best vs. the Best!”

The undercard will feature UFC legend Anderson Silva taking on fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz, former heavyweight champion David Haye against Joe Fournier and boxer Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

“We will keep shaking shit up until it’s perfect. And given that achieving a perfect show is virtually impossible we will always just be shaking shit up,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-Founder of Triller.

Tekashi 69 will headline a night of musical acts and Snoop Dogg will host the event.