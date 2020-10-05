Davis to meet Santa Cruz on Halloween night

WBA junior lightweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) is set to defend his title against former titleholder Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) on October 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on a four-fight Showtime PPV card.

This also marks the first fight since March, where fans will be in attendance, albeit in limited numbers.

“October 31 is going to be the biggest fight of my career,” said Santa Cruz. “I’m going to fight a very tough opponent, maybe the toughest opponent of my career. Two titles are going to be on the line, and this will be my first time headlining a pay-per-view. So I’m going to do everything that I can to put on a good show. Davis is known for his power. But I think with my experience and ring IQ I can break him down. He’s probably going to be very aggressive in the early rounds. But if I do what I’m supposed to, and execute our game plan, I will win.’’

“I’m looking forward to showing the world how hard I’ve been working in camp,” said Davis. “We are just a few weeks away, and I’m already in great shape. Headlining on pay-per-view has always been a dream of mine since I started boxing. I can’t wait to put on a spectacular performance against multiple division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. Thank you to my team, SHOWTIME, Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions, and all my fans worldwide. Keep supporting me and I’ll fight for you.”

The card will also include a WBA super lightweight title fight between Mario Barrios and Ryan Karl in the co-featured bout.

Also on the card is Regis Prograis against Juan Heraldez and Diego Magdaleno taking on Isaac Cruz.