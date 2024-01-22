Cyborg KO’s Wickstrum at WFC 163 in Round 1

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg scored a one punch knockout win over Kelsey Wickstrum in her second career professional boxing match in the main event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Cyborg (2-0, 1KO) sized up Wickstrum in the opening seconds, then landed a huge overhand right to the head of Wickstrum, who went down head first to the canvas. Wickstrum attempted to get to a standing position yet fell again, at which time referee Ray Corona waved off the fight at 1:21 of round one.

Cyborg spoke of wanting to fight women’s boxing champion Clarissa Shields after the fight.

“I want to make the biggest fights for the fans, and one fight that will sell where we will all get paid is against Claressa.”

“I’ve learned the nuances of grappling, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. It’s harder to do what Claressa is doing, having to learn what I already know, now that she is doing MMA. I think because I did all that, striking and boxing has come easier for me.

“I love challenges and it would be a dream to fight her. Whether in boxing or in a cage, I’ll fight Claressa.”

The knockout of Wickstrum marked Cyborg’s second boxing match, with her first a decision win over Gabrielle Holloway in December 2022 on the undercard of the Terence Crawford-David Avanesyan fight.

The Brazilian Cyborg built her MMA career in the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, and Invicta. In preparation for the Wickstrum fight Cyborg trained with Jose Benavidez, Sr., the father and trainer of unbeaten super middleweight contender David Benavidez.

Images: Chris Suchánek