Crawford facing Brook on November 14

Welterweight champ Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is set to return to the ring on November 14, when he defends his WBO title against former titlist Kell Brook on a Top Rank on ESPN card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

No venue information has bene provided yet but will be announced shortly.

“You gonna make weight?” Crawford asked Brook on social.

“You’re running out of opponents,” Brook responded. “I’m here.”



“I’ve been told there are people writing off my chances, questioning my age, and my ability to make the weight. Well, let them talk. Some people focus on reading headlines, I focus on making headlines. Those people writing me off as a big underdog? No problem. I guess this big dog will be making a few people richer during a difficult time,” added Brook.

