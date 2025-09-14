Crawford dethrones Canelo as super middleweight champ

In front of a raucous crowd of 70,482 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford added another huge feather in his cap with a decisive unanimous decision win over Canelo Alvarez to become undisputed super middleweight champion.

It was a helluva performance from Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) who used his speed, footwork, and ring IQ to outbox the heavier-handed Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) in the main event of the TKO Boxing and Riyadh Season promoted show on Netflix.

Alvarez did his best to put pressure on Crawford while going to the body throughout the fight but found it challenging to land the bigger shots. Crawford consistently returned fire with quick jabs and combinations to keep Canelo seemingly frustrated in various spots throughout the fight.

While Canelo did land a decent volume of power punches, the naturally smaller Crawford took them well and was never in trouble throughout the 12-round battle.

Scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 for Crawford. 3MoreRounds scored it 118-110 for Crawford.