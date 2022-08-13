Contender Ruben ‘Ace’ Torres Tops TBP’s Path To Glory

Snaps: Paulifornia

Undefeated lightweight contender Ruben Torres is set for the main event as Thompson Boxing Promotions popular series ‘Path To Glory’ touches down at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California.

“I’ve given this camp my all. I know that a lot of people believe in me from friends, and family, to the media outlets labeling me as one of the next great fighters developed through Thompson Boxing, said Torres, (18-0, 15KO).

My goal is to work as hard as possible in the gym to be able to live up to the standards others have set for me. I am trying to not just be good, but great, and this camp reflects all the hard work that will be on display come fight night.”

Torres is riding a four fight knockout streak and will face hard hitting Christian Baez (18-1, 17KO) for a scheduled 10 rounds or less.

“I know that he is a talented fighter who at one time was signed to Golden Boy Promotions, but lost a fight, and people seemingly forgot about his talent. I didn’t. I know that this is the most motivated he has ever been because he has been out of the ring for nearly two years. I am sure he stayed in the gym and the Baez I am facing will be a guy who not just wants to get a check, but he also wants the respect he feels he deserves in this sport. I am training for this fight like it is a world title fight, since I know he is a dangerous opponent.”

Tickets priced at $50, $75, $100 & $125, will only be available for purchase at the door the day of the event, which will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.