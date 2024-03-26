Community Event in Phoenix To Promote Top Rank ESPN Fights in Glendale, AZ

Former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez, WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada, and Phoenix’s hometown hero Sergio Rodriguez will host a community event tomorrow at Old School Boxing Gym in Phoenix, Arizona in advance of their fight card on March 29 in Glendale, Arizona.

The event starts at 4:00 PM with interviews with fight media to follow the event.

Valdez-Liam Wilson & Estrada-Yokasta Valle headline a stacked card on Friday, March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena LIVE on ESPN+.