Cobbs In Semi-Main Event In Los Angeles

Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs will face Alexis Rocha in a welterweight showdown the semi-main event at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus next weekend.

“I can’t wait for this fight. I love every single opportunity to get out there and show the world what Blair ‘The Flair’ is all about. Each moment, each day, I am getting better and better. Everyday I am refining my craft, inside and outside of the ring and people are going to see it come March 19.”

The DAZN produced show features Vergil Ortiz Jr. against Michael McKinson as the headline bout.

Cobbs, (15-0-1, 10KO) is an energetic character in the sport of boxing, full of self confidence that the Philadelphia native hopes will continue to propel him to the highest levels in boxing.

“Once again, I have to fight against the odds. There are a lot of people that think, Alexis Rocha might win. Let’s see what happens when he fights ‘The Great One.’ I expect that he is training very hard, but Blair ‘The Flair’ is training smart. It doesn’t matter what he does. In that ring he is going to try everything and he is not going to be able to get anything done because I am much, much better.”

Cobbs trains in Hollywood with famed trainer Freddie Roach.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.galencenter.org or www.goldenboypromotions.com