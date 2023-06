A two-city press conference has been announced for the undisputed welterweight championship bout between Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford.

The pair of undefeated champions will face off in Los Angeles on June 13, 2023 at the Beverly Hills Hotel and on June 14,2023 in New York.

Various outlets will stream both conferences live.

Spence-Crawford takes place July 29,2023 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, California.