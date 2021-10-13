Closed-Circuit Tickets For Canelo-Plant Nov 6 in Las Vegas

The Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas will host a closed circuit viewing for the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant title unification on November 6, 2021.



Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and CaneloCCTV. Tickets for the fight are also available at Axs.com.

Canelo vs. Plant will see boxing’s consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez face undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in a historic showdown on Saturday, November 6, live on SHOWTIME PPV® at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

