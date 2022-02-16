Chocolatito To Face Martinez after Estrada Fallout

Julio Cesar Martinez will step in as a replacement opponent against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in the main event of a DAZN fight card on March 5, 2022 in San Diego.

“I am thrilled that I am able to move up in weight and fight the very best straight away,” said Martinez.

“Chocolatito is a living legend and a fighter I have always admired, so to be fighting him in my first fight at Super-Flyweight is special – but on the night, it’s going to be war and I am ready for it.

Chocolatito was originally scheduled for a rubber match against Juan ‘Gallito’ Estrada until Estrada contracted the coronavirus.

The Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California will host the event.

Tickets are available on AXS.com