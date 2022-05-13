Charlo, Castaño amped up for Saturday’s rematch

Photos: Stephanie Trapp / Showtime

On Saturday night, unified junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo will once again step into the ring with WBO titlist Brian Castaño as the two will aim to determine an undisputed 154-pound champion in a rematch, after a split-draw in July 2021.

Earlier today, the two champs met at their final press conference in advance of their showdown, which takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in the main event of Showtime’s Premier Boxing Champions card.

“I just have to be dominant. I have to be the best Jermell Charlo, that y’all are yet to see. I’m going to dominate this fight way differently than I did the last fight.

“Castaño is the same fighter as he’s been in every fight. He’s going to come and keep coming back up. I’m going to use everything I learned from that fight, on Saturday night. I’m going to take advantage of the things that I have that he doesn’t have. I’m going to use the skills I’m blessed with,” said Charlo.

“I’m going to be stronger, faster, and smarter than I’ve ever been before. Thank you Castaño, for giving me more time to prepare myself.

“I’m grateful for my opportunities. This is my time and I’m focused. He’s my target and I’m going to pop him. I know what I possess in the ring. I know who I am and I know where I come from.

“I’ve worked very hard since last July. I know with the dedication that me and Derrick James, along with my whole team, including Joan Guzman, put in, that we’re ready. All I have to do is go in there and put it all on the line.

“Knocking people out is what the f*** I do. That’s what I’m known for. I’m known for the power and I’m known for the speed. That’s what I’m doing.

“I didn’t finish him so I think that was the only mistake I made. I’m usually a closer. I have that on the back of my mind. One he’s hurt again, and hopefully it’s earlier than later, it’s over.

“There’s nothing he’s going to be able to do when we drop these bombs on him Saturday.”

Castaño for his part, was just as confident and eager to see if Charlo will be able to stand up to him the second time around.

“I prepare myself very seriously for each and every opponent I have in front of me. This time, it’s Charlo, and I promise you that I’m going to be more than ready to give the fans a show on Saturday night.

“I thought fighting in his home state was a factor with the judges last time. I still think I’m the visitor here, but it has more of a ‘neutral’ feel to it than San Antonio did. My lesson I learned is to always have my guard up and be ready for whatever comes my way.

“It is going to be special to show everyone what I’m capable of, especially in front of the Latin fans here. This is the culmination of years of work. I’m anxious to go out there and prove that I’m the champion and give the Latin fans the show that they deserve.

“He can say whatever he wants. I could care less if he wants to knock me out. Let’s go out there and see if he can withstand my punishment for 12 rounds.

The lack of respect he has for a fellow athlete bothered me. He said a lot of things that I thought were out of line. I don’t know why he’s all edgy and screaming and nervous. I’d rather him show that energy in the ring,” said Castaño.

“The first fight motivated me because I thought that I won. I learned that I can’t leave this fight in the hands of the judges. I need to leave no doubt that I’m the superior fighter.”

The Showtime telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT with tickets still available via AXS.