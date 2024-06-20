CBN Promotions In Long Beach Saturday Featuring Mexico v Jamaica Soccer Watch Party

This weekend CBN Promotions returns with lightweights Tayden Beltran facing Cesar Villarraga in the main event and Eric Mondragon from Maywood, California and Kevin Piedrahita Puerta to face off in the nights co-feature.

Mondragon and Puerta each have nine wins against one loss. The event will take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, this Saturday, June 22, 2024.

“Mondragon vs. Puerta is a fight that boxing fans won’t want to miss,” Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “Both fighters are at a crucial point in their careers, and their hunger for victory will make for an explosive contest. This is what boxing is all about – skill, heart, and the pursuit of greatness.”

Preceding the fight card CBN Promotions is hosting a live watch party of the Copa America match with Mexico squaring up against Jamaica. Doors open at 5:30 PM with first punch landing at 8:00 PM.

Tickets priced $60, 85, $125 and $200 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com