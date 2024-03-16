Canelo vs Munguia Cinco De Mayo Weekend in Las Vegas

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will face undefeated Jaime Munguia in an all Mexican showdown on Cinco De Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) will put his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line in the PBC Pay-Per-View Event distributed by Prime Video.

“I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight,” said Canelo. “A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight and it’s been a while since there’s been one like this. It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will be facing each other in such a big fight for the sport.”

Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) is a hard hitting former champion coming off Fight of the Year honors in 2023 (decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko) and is stepping up for the biggest fight of his career on May 4.

“I’m very, very happy and filled with enthusiasm for this great opportunity,” said Munguía. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved who were able to make this fight a reality. We are ready to give fans a great night of boxing on Saturday, May 4. I can’t wait to demonstrate to the world that I am capable of doing great things. Viva Tijuana and Viva México!”

“An all-Mexican championship showdown on Cinco de Mayo weekend between two guys with immense pride for their country and at the top of their games — it doesn’t get any better for the sport of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Given Jaime’s incredible offensive attack, Canelo’s unmatched counterpunching and both guys’ tremendous power, fans are in for an absolute barn burner. We at Golden Boy are proud to have been able to work with our partners at DAZN to help make this massive battle and potential instant classic in Las Vegas that you don’t want to miss!”