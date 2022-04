Fight tickets for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s bout with WBA World Light-Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7 are now on sale.

DAZN will carry the fight live to multiple countries via Pay-Per-View.

Canelo returns to Sin City for his first Cinco De Mayo Vegas bout since 2019 in attempts to again win a title at 175 against titleholder Bivol.



Tickets are on sale starting at $105 at AXS.com.