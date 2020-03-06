Canelo Taps Saunders for May 2 Fight

Reports indicate Canelo Alvarez has selected Billy Joe Saunders as his opponent for a Cinco De Mayo weekend bout set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The DAZN fighter and four-division champion was last seen knocking out Sergey Kovalev in round 11 for the WBO light-heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.



Alvarez, (53-1-2, 36KO) holds the WBA title at super-middleweight following his TKO win over Rocky Fielding in December 2018.



United Kingdom native Saunders, (29-0, 14KO) holds the WBO super-middleweight title and last defended his belt in November 2019 with a KO of Marcelo Esteban Coceres.



The Canelo vs. Saunders showdown, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena, could be drawn up as a super-middleweight unification.



Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez’s promoter, has yet to formally announce the fight.